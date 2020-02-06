O’gorman’s Tip Reiman heading to the Big Ten

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Six members of the class “11AAA” state champion O’Gorman football team signed letters of intent Wednesday, including tight end Tip Reiman, who will continue his playing career at the University of Illinois.

Tip Reiman landed on Illinois’ radar with some help from his grandfather.

“My grandpa, he actually did some real estate for one of the coaches, and was like hey, my grandson is decent, if you like him, you like him, and if you don’t whatever,” Illinois commit Tip Reiman said.

Reiman attended several of Illinois’ offseason camps, and earned a preferred walk-on offer from the Illini, but his decision to head to Champaign wasn’t easy.

“Because of the scholarship at SDSU, and the awesome coaches up there, the support staff and everything. SDSU is a great place, and I wish them the best of luck. I just think this is the best fit for me,” Reiman said.

Reiman was recruited at multiple positions during his high school career, but after transferring from St. Thomas More to O’Gorman during his junior season, tight end became the perfect fit.

“When he first came, he was being recruited more as a defensive player so that’s really where he kind of wanted to play, but it wasn’t really the best fit for our team. You know, we had a couple of all-state caliber defensive ends in Jonah Wuebben and Cade Mikuska,” O’Gorman Head Coach Jayson Poppinga said.

“Coach Pop helped me find my niche at tight end, and really used me in a versatile way, so it kind of just fit,” Reiman said.

After playing for a state champion, Reiman is ready to compete against some of the country’s best.

“I’m really excited to be in the Big Ten, you know toughest conference in the nation. Hopefully show up, and do work,” Reiman said.

A complete list of Wednesday’s signees is available on the Signing Day page at KELOLAND.com.