ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman claimed the top two spots in the 2023 class ‘AA’ gymnastics individual state championship on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Maeve Boetel earned the state title for a second year in a row with a score of 39.183. Audrey Meyer finished in second 1.2 points behind.

The next four spots belonged to Mitchell. Emily Moody finished in third to lead the Kernels.

ScoreAthleteSchool
39.183Maeve BoetelO’Gorman
37.950Audrey MeyerO’Gorman
37.400Emily MoodyMitchell
37.317Kyanna GropperMitchell
37.100Olivia PruntyMitchell
36.817Kyra GropperMitchell
36.650Layla EricksonBrookings
36.633Kiah BoetelHarrisburg
36.400Katelyn MaeschenHarrisburg
35.933Brinley SandersonHarrisburg
35.750Delilah FulsBrookings
35.183Rachel BruggemanSioux Falls Lincoln
35.150Nevaeh KarberPierre
17.767Grace MillerO’Gorman
17.133Kinsley VanGilderWatertown