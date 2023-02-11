ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman claimed the top two spots in the 2023 class ‘AA’ gymnastics individual state championship on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Maeve Boetel earned the state title for a second year in a row with a score of 39.183. Audrey Meyer finished in second 1.2 points behind.

The next four spots belonged to Mitchell. Emily Moody finished in third to lead the Kernels.