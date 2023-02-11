ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman claimed the top two spots in the 2023 class ‘AA’ gymnastics individual state championship on Saturday in Aberdeen.
Maeve Boetel earned the state title for a second year in a row with a score of 39.183. Audrey Meyer finished in second 1.2 points behind.
The next four spots belonged to Mitchell. Emily Moody finished in third to lead the Kernels.
|Score
|Athlete
|School
|39.183
|Maeve Boetel
|O’Gorman
|37.950
|Audrey Meyer
|O’Gorman
|37.400
|Emily Moody
|Mitchell
|37.317
|Kyanna Gropper
|Mitchell
|37.100
|Olivia Prunty
|Mitchell
|36.817
|Kyra Gropper
|Mitchell
|36.650
|Layla Erickson
|Brookings
|36.633
|Kiah Boetel
|Harrisburg
|36.400
|Katelyn Maeschen
|Harrisburg
|35.933
|Brinley Sanderson
|Harrisburg
|35.750
|Delilah Fuls
|Brookings
|35.183
|Rachel Bruggeman
|Sioux Falls Lincoln
|35.150
|Nevaeh Karber
|Pierre
|17.767
|Grace Miller
|O’Gorman
|17.133
|Kinsley VanGilder
|Watertown