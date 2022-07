TULSA, O.K. (KELO) – A year ago, O’Gormans Bergen Reilly would help the USA U18 team to a bronze medal at the World Volleyball Championships.

This year she’s back with the U19 team and after defeating the Dominican Republic 3-0 on Friday night in the semifinals, they would advance to the championship on Saturday night against Brazil. And this year they would get the job done with a clean 3-0 sweep.

A gold medal is coming back home to Sioux Falls.