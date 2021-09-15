O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly heads to Under-18 World Volleyball Championships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman Volleyball has won its first five matches to start the season, but for the next two weeks the Knights will be without standout Bergen Reilly, not for injury, but because the junior will be competing on the world stage.

Reilly was chosen as 1 of 12 players across the country to represent the United States at the upcoming Under-18 World Volleyball championships back in early August.

The Nebraska volleyball commit left for Mexico today to travel with the team and won’t be back until the championships conclude on September 29th.

O’Gorman will be without Reilly for 5 regular season matches plus a tournament out at the Sanford Pentagon. But both the Knights and Reilly are confident the team will be just fine without her, and the team couldn’t be more excited for one of their own.

“It’s definitely hard, something I can’t pass up. I know the team will do fine, they’ll be just fine without me. They’ve been working super hard at practice and at games. I have no doubt they’ll be just fine,” O’Gorman junior Bergen Reilly said.

“We are so thrilled that she gets the opportunity to play with the U-18 team at a worldwide tournament in a sense. It’s going to be awesome. Yeah, we’re going to miss her, but I also think it’s a really good opportunity for every other kid on our team to step up,” O’Gorman Head Coach Cale Hecht said.

The Under-18 World Championships begin on September 20th and run through the 29th in Durango, Mexico.