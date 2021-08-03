O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly earns spot on U.S. Under-18 National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KELO) – O’Gorman junior Volleyball standout Bergen Reilly earned a spot on the U.S. Under-18 National Team.

The Nebraska Volleyball commit was 1 of 12 players selected during last month’s National Team Tryouts and will represent the U.S. at the U-18 World Championships, which begin September 20th and run through the 29th in Durango, Mexico.

It’s the latest accolade for the Knights junior. She helped lead O’Gorman to an undefeated State Championship last fall, also garnering South Dakota Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year honors for her performance. She was also a member of the Kairos National Club Championship earlier this summer.