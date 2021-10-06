O’Gorman wins AA State Golf Championship in thrilling playoff

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys golf team entered the final round of the Class AA State Tournament, trailing rival Lincoln by seven strokes.

The Knights slowly chipped away at the Patriots lead throughout the final round, and by the time they had completed 36 holes, O’Gorman had pulled even, forcing a playoff between the two teams.

Six players from each team would compete in the playoff, with the four lowest scores taken to determine the winner. After 1 playoff hole, the two found themselves tied once again.

Also, not to go unnoticed, William Sanford drained an amazing 40 foot putt on the first extra hole to keep the Knights alive! Great team victory for @OGHSGolf https://t.co/ZuHY7kIlUw — O'Gorman High School (@OGHSKnights) October 6, 2021

On the second playoff hole though, it was a different story as Radley Mauney knocked his second shot close, and then sunk the birdie putt to give the Knights the state title.

“Well when I first stepped over it, it didn’t really feel that good. I didn’t feel like I was going to make it. So I stepped back, adjusted my line a little bit, and then once I hit it, I knew it was in,” O’Gorman Junior Golfer Radley Mauney said.

“To know how hard your kids worked and to have it come down to an exciting conclusion like that. A lot of times the state tournament, it’s over. You get a nice leisurely walk down the 18th hole with your seniors, either win or lose. This was different. This was right down to the end and making a clutch putt, it was sweet,” O’Gorman Coach Tom Jansa said.

This was the Knights first team state championship since 2017.