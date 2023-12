SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The top two ranked teams in class ‘AA’ girls basketball started the season with a win on Thursday night.

O’Gorman is the top-ranked team in the state and they looked the part, cruising past Brandon Valley 65-28.

#2 Washington also looked the part. Lincoln stayed close through the first half, but the Warriors pulled away for the 68-28 win.