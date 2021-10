SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Second-ranked O’Gorman took down rival Lincoln in four sets Tuesday night.

The win pushed the Knights win streak to four matches after they fell to Class A No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian back on October 9th.

Lincoln dropped its second match in its last three outings.

O’Gorman returns to action on Friday as they host top-ranked Washington. Lincoln is off until October 26th when they meet crosstown rival Roosvelt.