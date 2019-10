SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The USD volleyball team hasn't lost a match since early September, and Sunday's win over Purdue Fort Wayne extended its program-record win streak to 16.

Sixteen wins in a row is impressive no matter who you play. But when you factor in that USD has beaten Big 10 foe Iowa, conference power Denver on the road, and started Summit League play 8-0 , it makes their run even more remarkable.