O’Gorman volleyball storms back to beat Pierre 3-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman Knights welcomed in Pierre for a Thursday night battle.

In the opening set, Govs were up 17-15 when Ayvrie Kaiser spiked it off the O’gorman defense as they extend their lead. Later in the first set, back came the Knights, Isabella Steffel with a beautifully placed ball that would drop keeping O’Gorman alive for the set win. Then a point later, this time it was Meghan Tiahrt smashing it home and O’Gorman was back within one swing. But moments later Reece Terwilliger would inch it over the net for an ace.

The Govs would take set one but from that point on it was all Knights as O’Gorman would go on to win by a final of 3-1.