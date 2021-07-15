O’Gorman Volleyball standout Bergen Reilly commits to Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman junior Bergen Reilly had just about every major college volleyball program interested in her, and today, the Knights standout announced her commitment on twitter, as she will continue her volleyball career at the University of Nebraska.

I am excited to announce that I committed to further my academic and volleyball careers at the University of Nebraska. Thank you to my parents, coaches and especially my sister Raegen who have made me the player and person I am today. I can’t wait to join Husker Nation!! #gbr ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UGObPMH3Qc — Bergen Reilly (@BergenReilly) July 15, 2021

Reilly is ranked as the 14th overall recruit in the class of 2023 by Prep Volleyball.com as she joins perennial Big Ten power Nebraska, who reached the elite 8 this year.

It’s just the latest in a memorable year for the Knights junior as she helped lead O’Gorman to an undefeated state championship last fall, while becoming the first underclassmen to be named the South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year.

She also helped Kairos to a club volleyball national championship earlier this summer and she’s 1 of 24 invitees to the Under-18 U.S. National Team Tryouts which begin tomorrow out in Colorado Springs.