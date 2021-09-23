O’Gorman volleyball pushes win streak to 34 with win over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’gorman volleyball has won its first 7 matches this season as the Knights are currently on a 33 match win streak dating back to the start of last season, but will be without junior standout Bergen Reilly for the next few matches as she’s playing with Team USA at the Under-18 World Volleyball Championships.

The Knights looked to push their win streak to 34 as they hosted crosstown rival Roosevelt.

The opening set was tight throughout, but O’Gorman fought off set point at 25-24, and closed the first set with 3 straight point to take a 1-0 lead.

The Knights carried that momentum into the second set, winning it 25-16. They’d complete the sweep with a 25-21 victory in set three to improve to 8-0 on the year, and extend the winning streak to 34.

Roosevelt’s Mya Vandrovec led all players with 14 kills in the match. O’Gorman’s Macy Matheson tallied a team-high 10 kills.