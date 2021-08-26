O’Gorman Volleyball pushes win streak to 28 with sweep of Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman went a perfect 26-0 last season, claiming the Class ‘AA State Volleyball Championship, and entered the year as the top-ranked team once again in AA.

O’Gorman opened its season with a 3-0 sweep of Yankton on Tuesday and was seeking its 28th straight win dating back to last year, but crosstown rival Roosevelt stood in the way.

The Knights trailed early in the opening set of their match, but rallied from a six point deficit to take the first set 25-22. O’Gorman would pick up a narrow 25-23 win in the second set before finishing off the match in straight set with a 25-16 win in the 3rd set.

Bergen Reilly paced the Knights with 12 kills, while Meghan Tiahrt added 7. Gabby Jones finished the match with 15 digs.

No stats from Roosevelt were provided.