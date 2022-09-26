SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The O’Gorman Knights volleyball team entered Monday night as the number two ranked team in Class ‘AA’, just two points behind Washington. They would welcome the Aberdeen Central Eagles for a mid week battle.

We begin in the 2nd set, OG had a large lead and it would grow after Maggie Noonan smashes it home, Knights a 25-12 winner.

In the 3rd set, Knights had an early 4-0 lead, Keira McManus would rise for the block and she would get it done. O’Gorman was off to a strong start looking for the sweep.

On the very next point, Brooke Harvison would drop in an ace. The lead was up to six.

But Aberdeen Central would make a game out of this, Grace Kuch springing high for the kill. The Golden Eagles trailed by 3 at that point but they would go on to drop the 3rd set as well as O’Gorman picks up the win at home.