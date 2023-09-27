SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with a top three matchup in 11AAA football.

#2 O’Gorman is set to host #3 Jefferson on Friday.

The Knights opened the season by winning their first four games, before suffering their first loss last week at Lincoln.

Jefferson is also 4-1, having lost only to top-ranked and unbeaten Lincoln back in their third game.

The battle will be the Cavs defense, which is third best in 11AAA, against O’Gorman’s offense which is scoring nearly 45 points per game.

Kick-off for the game of the week is set for 5 p.m. and you can watch it on KELOLAND.com.