SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week returns this Friday with a cross class battle in high school football.

11AAA #3 O’Gorman is set to host 11AA #2 Tea Area on Friday at 6 p.m.

The two teams are both off to 2-0 starts.

The Knights are coming off a 77 point performance, a school record for single game points.

O’Gorman has now scored 101 points in their two wins.

Tea Area has relied more on their defense, having allowed just 33 points over their two contests.

The Knights and Titans will cross paths Friday at O’Gorman high school.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. and play-by-play will be provided by KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter.