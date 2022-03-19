SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In the second Class AA semifinal game of the night the O’Gorman Knights met the Washington Warriors. In the opening minute of the game, Washington swung it around the perimeter and into the hands of Zharic Sheppard and the junior would knock it down. The Warriors strike first in Sioux Falls.

Moments later, after a couple of offensive rebounds the Knights big man David Alpers was there to clean up the mess. O’Gorman trailed by just a point. Later in the first quarter, the Warriors pushed the tempo up ahead to Mandalla Mohamed who would drive baseline and lay it in. The Warriors were out to a 6 point lead.

This game was tied at 38 heading into the 4th, they would need overtime and in OT it was David Alpers with a last second shot at the buzzer that would put the Knights into tomorrow nights championship defeating Washington 58-57 in OT.