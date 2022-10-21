Click the video player above to see the full game between O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman overcame a 17 point fourth quarter deficit to stun Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week, 24-20.

WHAT A GAME!



OG scores 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to knock off Harrisburg 24-20!@OG_Football finishes with a 7-2 record and the second seed in the 11AAA playoffs! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/jeLzgD7cVa — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 21, 2022

Harrisburg led 14-3 at halftime and they’d add six more in the third to make it 20-3.

But that’s when the Knights began to chip away.

After a Ryland Satter four yard score, O’Gorman would get the ball back and score again, thanks to an 86 yard touchdown pass from Bennett Dannenbring to Satter.

Harrisburg would get a chance late to run out the clock, but Sullivan Schlimgen would force a fumble, that was recovered by Nate Ratzlaff.

He’d take that the distance for the go ahead touchdown.

Joe Niedringhaus forces the fumble and Nate Ratzlaff scoops it up and scores! OG leads!



1:07 4Q: @OG_Football 24, @HHSTigerFBall 20 @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/2QX1zfysi3 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) October 21, 2022

Harrisburg put together a drive, but their touchdown attempt at the buzzer was incomplete, handing the Knights the 24-21 win.