Click the video player above to see the full game between O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman overcame a 17 point fourth quarter deficit to stun Harrisburg in the KELOLAND.com Game of the Week, 24-20.
Harrisburg led 14-3 at halftime and they’d add six more in the third to make it 20-3.
But that’s when the Knights began to chip away.
After a Ryland Satter four yard score, O’Gorman would get the ball back and score again, thanks to an 86 yard touchdown pass from Bennett Dannenbring to Satter.
Harrisburg would get a chance late to run out the clock, but Sullivan Schlimgen would force a fumble, that was recovered by Nate Ratzlaff.
He’d take that the distance for the go ahead touchdown.
Harrisburg put together a drive, but their touchdown attempt at the buzzer was incomplete, handing the Knights the 24-21 win.