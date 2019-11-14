O’Gorman standouts sign letters of intent to play college basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A trio of O’Gorman basketball standouts signed a National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, including Emma Ronsiek, who verbally committed to Creighton last December, but officially put pen to paper. Jack Cartwright committed to USF, while Akoi Akoi signed with Augustana, and once signed, each heard from their college of choice.

“They all texted me and said congratulations, have fun signing, and then emailed me when I was going to send it and I was like, sending it right now, and so they got it,” Emma Ronsiek said.

“He sent me a text on my way to school and said can’t wait to get you on campus, all that. I told him I can’t wait to be a part of this great program,” Akoi Akoi said.

“We both feel blessed, everyone in the situation, and we just can’t wait for the 2020 year to get started,” Jack Cartwright said.