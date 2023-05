SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman pushed their win streak to four games, following a dominant 13-1 win over Washington on Thursday.

The Knights grabbed a 2-0 lead early, before Washington responded with a run.

Then came the long second inning. O’Gorman pushed across six runs in the second, ramping their lead up to 8-1.

The Knights would pound on 14 hits on their way to the 13-1 win.

Kira Mentele earned the win on the mound as she pitched all five innings, allowing just three hits and one run.