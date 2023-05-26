SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman and Sioux Falls Christian lead in both the boys and girls team scoring through two days at the 2023 SDHSAA State Track & Field Meet.

The Knights scored a 51.5 on the boys side and hold a 3.5-point lead over Rapid City Stevens in Class ‘AA.’ On the girls side, they sit at 48, two points higher than Brandon Valley.

The Chargers have dominated Class ‘A’ so far. On the boys side, they have a score of 54 and lead by 31. The girls are at 51.5 and are 21.5 clear of second place.

In Class ‘B,’ Menno holds a one-point lead over Ipswich at 32 in the boys competition. On the girls side, Chester sits in first at 27, 2.5 ahead of Ipswich.

The third and final day of the competition is Saturday with the events beginning at 9:30 a.m.