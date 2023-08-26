SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hayden Groos connected with Ryland Satter for a 13-yard touchdown pass on fourth down with four seconds remaining to lift O’Gorman past Brandon Valley 24-21 in the Dakota Bowl Saturday night.

That score came after the Lynx took the lead with 1:39 remaining in the game on Jack Thue’s touchdown strike to Landon Dulaney.

Brandon Valley led 7-3 at halftime and held a 14-10 lead entering the fourth quarter.

It’s the second straight year the Knights have beaten the Lynx in the season opener.