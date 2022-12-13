SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman and Roosevelt split a boys and girls double header at the Sanford Pentagon on Tuesday evening.

The O’Gorman girls used their defense to power to their second win of the season. The Knights allowed just 22 points in the 50-22 win over Roosevelt.

O’Gorman is now 2-0 on the season.

The Roosevelt boys collected their first win of the season in the nightcap. The Rough Riders used the second and third quarter to balloon their lead to double digits.

However, a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter would help O’Gorman close the gap as close as four points.

That would be as close as it would get as the Rough Riders held on for the 58-50 win.

Roosevelt improved to 1-1 on the year.