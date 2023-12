SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The two top ranked teams in class ‘AA’ boys and girls basketball earned wins on Tuesday night.

O’Gorman is the top-ranked team in class ‘AA’ girls and they looked the part. The Knights roared past Roosevelt 58-16.

#1 Roosevelt earned a ranked victory on the boys side. The Rough Riders got an early lead and never let it go. They defeated #4 O’Gorman 49-41.