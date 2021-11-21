O’Gorman rallies to beat Washington, win second straight State Championship

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between the top two seeds in the Class AA State Volleyball Championship and the match lived up to the hype as O’Gorman outlasted Washington in five sets to win its second straight state title.

The top-seeded Warriors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the match, winning set 1 25-20, and set 2, 25-16.

The third set seemed to be a turning point in the match as the Knights squeaked out a 25-23 victory to force a fourth set.

The fourth set was another battle, with O’Gorman once again holding on for a 25-23 victory, and forcing a decisive 5th.

In the 5th, the defending champs took early command, building a 9-4 lead. And they wouldn’t give it back, winning the set, 15-10 as O’Gorman completed the comeback, winning their second straight Class AA State Championship.

O’Gorman’s Isabella Steffel collected a match-high 16 kills, while Macy Matheson added 10. Bergen Reilly tallied 9 kills while dishing out 32 assists in the win.

Washington was led by Shelby Kinzer’s 12 kill, while Josleyn Richardson finished with 11 kills in the loss.

This was O’Gorman’s 8th State Volleyball Championship in program history.