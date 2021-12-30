O’Gorman outlasts Tea Area despite Lundin’s 38 points

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman overcame a double digit deficit on Thursday, to defeat Tea Area 65-66.

The Knights evened the contest several times in the fourth quarter, but they finally grabbed a lead when Matt Eng connected on a three pointer. They led 63-60.

O’Gorman would build their lead to 65-61, but that’s when Cael Lundin buried a long three point basket to pull the Titans within one point.

However, that’s as close as it would get as the Titans were unable to score on two attempts at the lead.

O’Gorman held on for the 65-64 win.

The Knights were led by Eng who scored a team high 17 points. John Costello added 11 points, while Emanuel Struck tallied 10.

The Titans were led by Lundin who scored an impressive 38 points. Sam Almas added 13 points.