RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman girls knocked off Rapid City Stevens 49-42 as the Knights won their first State Title since 2017, which also happened out in Rapid City.

This game got off to a rough start offensively as it was a 4-4 game after one quarter.

Both teams started to shoot better in the 2nd, as it was O’Gorman taking a 21-16 leading into halftime.

The Knights would build onto that lead in the 3rd quarter, taking an 8-point lead into the 4th.

O’Gorman would get the lead up into double-digits, but then Rapid City Stevens would claw it’s way back as a Jayda McNab bucket would trim the Knights’ lead to 4 with 4:49 to play.

The Raiders would get as close as 4, with under 40 seconds to play, but Bergen Reilly would all but seal the game emphatically blocking a Raiders 3 point attempt, giving the ball back to O’Gorman. The Knights would go on to win the Girls Class AA State championship by a final of 49-42.

Hannah Ronsiek led the Knights with 15 points, while Hannah Friedman added 12 and Mahli Abdouch chipped in 11 points.

The Raiders also had three score in double-figures led by Bailey Sobczak, who scored a team-high 13 points, while grabbing 11 boards. Jayda McNabb tallied 11 points, while Jillian Delzer added 10.