SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman Volleyball team entered 2022 as the two-time defending Class AA State Champions, and topped the Prep Media Preseason Poll, receiving all but 1 first place vote.

The Knights began their quest for a three-peat against Yankton in their regular season opener. O’Gorman took early command of the opening set and never looked back as they took a 1-0 lead with a 25-9 win in set 1.

The Knights would continue to control the match as they took each of the next two sets for the 3-0 sweep of Yankton.