SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman offense was strong on Friday, as they cruised to a dominant 77-20 win in the KELOLAND Sports Livestream Game of the Week.

The Knights posted 28 points in the first quarter and 13 in the second.

They’d added 36 in the second half on their way to an impressive 77 points.

Quarterback Hayden Groos was 14-18 for 286 yards and five touchdowns. NDSU commit Ryland Satter was the leading receiver, with five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.

Sophomore Jase Thiesse had three scores on the night, a kick return for a touchdown and a receiving and passing score.