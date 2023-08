SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman owns a strong lead after the first round of the All-City Boys Golf Meet.

The Knights own the top four golfers in the tourney, helping them to a 28 stroke lead after Tuesday’s round at Willow Run.

TEAM SCOREBOARD

Pos. Team Total to Par R1 1 O’Gorman +17 297 2 Lincoln +45 325 3 Jefferson +58 338 4 Washington +83 363 5 Roosevelt +84 364

INDIVIDUAL SCOREBOARD