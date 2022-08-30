SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two-time defending Class AA State Volleyball Champion O’Gorman picked up its 3rd straight win to start the season as they knocked off Brandon Valley in four sets Tuesday night.

The Lynx were thinking upset from the moment the match started as they took the opening set 25-22.

O’Gorman would answer back with a 25-23 win in the second set to even the match at 1.

The 3rd set was a thriller with O’Gorman eventually picking up the 29-27 victory. They’d carry that momentum into the 4th, rolling to a 25-11 victory to secure the 3-1 win.

Mya Hejl, Josey Wickersham and Jayaunna Stroh each tallied 9 kills to pace the Lynx.

Bergen Reilly collected 23 digs, 4 blocks and dished out 2 aces in the Knights’ win.