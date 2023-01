SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Second-ranked O’Gorman and third-ranked Jefferson each picked up wins on Thursday in Sioux Falls.

The Knights claimed a 14 points win over Lincoln, 53-39. O’Gorman held a solid lead at halftime and nearly doubled it in the second half.

The Cavaliers game was much closer. Jefferson picked up a narrow 36-34 win over #5 Harrisburg. Cierra Watkins hit a late three to push the lead to four.

That would be just enough to hold off the Tigers.