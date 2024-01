SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Several teams walked away with wins on Tuesday, including the O’Gorman, Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Christian girls.

#1 O’Gorman rolled past #5 Aberdeen Central 64-27. The Knights started the game on a 15-1 run.

#3 Harrisburg also earned a win, but there’s was quite close. The Tigers earned a 46-42 win over Roosevelt.

Sioux Falls Christian won their eighth game of the season. The Chargers tallied a 56-39 win over Parkston.