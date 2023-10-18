HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — It’ll be a top five showdown in 11AAA when #2 O’Gorman travels to #3 Harrisburg on Thursday night.

The two teams have built quite the rivalry/competition. Their matchups over the past few seasons have been a sight to see in the final game of the regular season.

Like other seasons, Thursday’s matchup between the Knights and Tigers will have plenty of playoff implications.

The winner will be the second seed in next week’s 11AAA playoffs, while the loser falls to the third seed.

Kick-off is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, with play-by-play provided by Grant Sweeter.