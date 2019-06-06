O’Gorman golf extends championship run

The O’Gorman girls golf team secured its third straight class “AA” championship with Tuesday’s 55-stroke victory over Aberdeen Central, Yankton, and the rest of competition.

Carly Kunkel’s par putt on hole 18 concluded the state “AA” golf tournament, and earned O’Gorman its eighth team championship in the past decade.

“The girls just really came together, had committed to each other to have a good time, especially with the three seniors that have been playing so long for us. We just committed to enjoying our experience and it showed up in how they played their scores,” Head Coach Tom Jansa said.

“You can’t put a word to it you know. This is what we came here to do and we got it done and we treated it like a business trip. The thing about team championship is you can share it with your teammates and that’s exactly what we’re going to do tonight,” O’Gorman junior Carly Kunkel said.

O’Gorman’s Shannon McCormick closed the tournament with an even-par round of 72, securing the sophomore the individual championship.

“I was very surprised coming in, but I knew I was playing decently and that’s all that I could ask for. It’s crazy, I honestly did not believe that I could do this, this year as a sophomore let alone making a huge jump from last year,” O’Gorman sophomore Shannon McCormick said.

The Knights had five golfers finish in the top eight and lose only two of those players to graduation, leaving plenty of talent, including McCormick and Kunkel, to carry on the tradition.

“It’s great, I mean we were thinking about it all season and it’s great to make it happen. It brings so much pride to us that we could bring this home to O’Gorman and just keep it going for the next couple years,” McCormick said.

This is the program’s third three-peat. The Knights will attempt to match their run of four straight titles from the mid-1980’s at next year’s tournament.