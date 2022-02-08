SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three of the top-five teams in Class AA girls basketball played in Sioux Falls Tuesday night. Top-ranked O’Gorman met crosstown rival Lincoln, while Number 2 Washington hosted fifth-ranked Brandon Valley.

The Knights and Patriots played a tight first quarter, as O’Gorman grabbed a four-point lead. But from there, the Knights controlled the game, outscoring Lincoln 45-26 en route to the 54-31 victory.

O’Gorman picks up its 14th straight win to improve to 14-1 overall. Lincoln drops to 8-7.

Second-ranked Washington started out fast in their game against No. 5 Brandon Valley. The Warriors built a 12-point lead after 1 and stretched that to 18 heading into halftime. The Lynx couldn’t recover from the opening half as the Warriors picked up the 52-39 victory.

Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens led all scorers with 22 points. Washington’s Brooklyn Harpe tallied a team-high 15 points, while Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 14.