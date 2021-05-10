O’Gorman girls take home Metro Conference Golf Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Typical spring weather has been tough to come by across KELOLAND. A chance to see what this season truly has to offer, however, may finally be on the horizon.

It's hard to believe that we were in the 80s and 90s on the first day of the month. Since that hot start to May, we've been able to escape the 60s just a handful of times. Keep in mind that our average high temperature this week is on either side of 70 degrees. In light of this, Mother Nature may finally cut us a break as we head later into the week.