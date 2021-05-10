O’Gorman girls take home Metro Conference Golf Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Girls Metro Conference Golf Championship was held at Elmwood Golf Course Monday afternoon. Here are the results from today’s meet.
Individual Results
|1
|Lauren Sutcliffe
|O’Gorman
|71
|2
|Shannon McCormick
|O’Gorman
|73
|3
|Emily Kolb
|O’Gorman
|79
|4
|Sara Sudenga
|Roosevelt
|84
|5
|Lauren Kramer
|Brandon Valley
|86
|6
|Claire Yunag
|Lincoln
|88
|7
|Ella Bender
|O’Gorman
|89
|8
|Elizabeth Meert
|O’Gorman
|90
|T9
|Macee Bartels
|O’Gorman
|93
|T9
|Lauren Yu
|Lincoln
|93
|11
|Kaitlyn Gehrels
|Roosevelt
|94
|T12
|Sam Brockhouse
|Washington
|95
|T12
|Haley Merrow
|Roosevelt
|95
|T12
|Morgan Sandness
|Lincoln
|95
|15
|Abbey Jacobson
|Brandon Valley
|96
|16
|Jaycie Zuidema
|Brandon Valley
|99
|17
|Meg Christoffels
|Washington
|102
|T18
|Abbie Westra
|Lincoln
|103
|T18
|Miranda Schlekeway
|Washington
|103
|20
|Sadie Hunter
|Roosevelt
|104
|21
|Emma Wolff
|Washington
|108
|22
|Jayla Murphy
|Roosevelt
|111
|T23
|Katelyn Richardson
|Washington
|116
|T23
|Camille Scott
|Lincoln
|116
|25
|Hailey Mann
|Washington
|117
|T26
|Landyn Balding
|Roosevelt
|118
|T26
|Megan Erkonen
|Brandon Valley
|118
|28
|Ari Wells
|Lincoln
|122
|29
|Danae Johnson
|Brandon Valley
|124
|30
|Ellen Joseph
|Brandon Valley
|144
Team Results
|1
|O’Gorman
|24
|312
|2
|Roosevelt
|89
|377
|3
|Lincoln
|91
|379
|4
|Brandon Valley
|111
|399
|5
|Washington
|120
|408