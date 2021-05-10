O’Gorman girls take home Metro Conference Golf Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Girls Metro Conference Golf Championship was held at Elmwood Golf Course Monday afternoon. Here are the results from today’s meet.

Individual Results

1Lauren SutcliffeO’Gorman71
2Shannon McCormickO’Gorman73
3Emily KolbO’Gorman79
4Sara SudengaRoosevelt84
5Lauren KramerBrandon Valley86
6Claire YunagLincoln88
7Ella BenderO’Gorman89
8Elizabeth MeertO’Gorman90
T9Macee BartelsO’Gorman93
T9Lauren YuLincoln93
11Kaitlyn GehrelsRoosevelt94
T12Sam BrockhouseWashington95
T12Haley MerrowRoosevelt95
T12Morgan SandnessLincoln95
15Abbey JacobsonBrandon Valley96
16Jaycie ZuidemaBrandon Valley99
17Meg ChristoffelsWashington102
T18Abbie WestraLincoln103
T18Miranda SchlekewayWashington103
20Sadie HunterRoosevelt104
21Emma WolffWashington108
22Jayla MurphyRoosevelt111
T23Katelyn RichardsonWashington116
T23Camille ScottLincoln116
25Hailey MannWashington117
T26Landyn BaldingRoosevelt118
T26Megan ErkonenBrandon Valley118
28Ari WellsLincoln122
29Danae JohnsonBrandon Valley124
30Ellen JosephBrandon Valley144

Team Results

1O’Gorman24312
2Roosevelt89377
3Lincoln91379
4Brandon Valley111399
5Washington120408

