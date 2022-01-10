O’Gorman girls take down top-ranked Washington

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Monday night as Number 1 Washington hosted second-ranked O’Gorman, and the matchup lived up to the hype with the Knights outlasting the Warriors, 61-52.

It was a tight game throughout. O’Gorman led by 1 after the first quarter, but Washington would head into halftime with a 28-24 lead. The Knights would take control of the game in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Warriors 21-6. Washington would close the gap in the 4th, but O’Gorman would pull away down the stretch for the 9 point victory.

Hannah Ronsiek led the Knights with 20 points, while Kira Mentele added 16. Mahli Abdouch chipped in 11 points while dishing out 5 assists in the victory.

Washington was led by Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda’s 21 points. She also grabbed 8 rebounds in the loss. Hannah Harpe added 9 points, Alexus Motley tallied 8, and Brooklyn Harpe added 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 