O’Gorman girls take down top-ranked Washington

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a battle between top-ranked teams Monday night as Number 1 Washington hosted second-ranked O’Gorman, and the matchup lived up to the hype with the Knights outlasting the Warriors, 61-52.

It was a tight game throughout. O’Gorman led by 1 after the first quarter, but Washington would head into halftime with a 28-24 lead. The Knights would take control of the game in the 3rd quarter, outscoring the Warriors 21-6. Washington would close the gap in the 4th, but O’Gorman would pull away down the stretch for the 9 point victory.

Hannah Ronsiek led the Knights with 20 points, while Kira Mentele added 16. Mahli Abdouch chipped in 11 points while dishing out 5 assists in the victory.

Washington was led by Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda’s 21 points. She also grabbed 8 rebounds in the loss. Hannah Harpe added 9 points, Alexus Motley tallied 8, and Brooklyn Harpe added 7.