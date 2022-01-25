O’Gorman girls roll past Tea Area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Since a four-point loss to Brandon Valley in their season opener, the O’Gorman girls have won 9 straight games with their win over 2nd ranked Washington the lone game during that stretch to be decided by less than 10 points, which has the Knights atop the latest Prep Media Basketball Poll.

O’Gorman clashed with Class ‘A’ foe Tea Area Tuesday night seeking its 10th straight win. The Knights jumped out to an early 14-0 lead after one, and never looked back as they rolled to a 64-34 victory over the Titans.

Hannah Ronsiek led all scorers with 24 points, while Mahli Abdouch added 17. Tea Area’s Katie Vasecka led the Titans with 17 points.