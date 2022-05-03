SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two rounds have come and gone in the All City Girls Golf Meet and it’s the O’Gorman girls with a solid lead.
The Knights own a 36 stroke lead after the first two rounds. Lincoln sits in second as they’re 42 strokes ahead of Roosevelt. Jefferson is in fourth place, followed by Washington.
INDIVIDUAL SCOREBOARD
Player, School, Round 2 Score, Total
- Lauren Sutcliffe, O’Gorman, 75, 149
- Emily Kolb, O’Gorman, 88, 165
- Claire Yunag, Lincoln, 83, 166
- Sara Sudenga, Roosevelt, 77, 166
- Paydyn Peterson, O’Gorman, 92, 185
- Sadie Hunter, Roosevelt, 92, 186
- Erin Hurd, O’Gorman, 90, 188 / Abbie Westra, Lincoln 96, 188
- Lauren Yu, Lincoln, 86, 190
- Morgan Sandness, Lincoln, 100, 191
- Haley Merrow, Roosevelt, 98, 193 / Ari Wells, Lincoln, 97, 193
- Macee Bartells, O’Gorman, 93, 194
- Jayla Murphy, Jefferson, 98, 200 / Maya Theeler, Washington, 98, 200