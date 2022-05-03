SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two rounds have come and gone in the All City Girls Golf Meet and it’s the O’Gorman girls with a solid lead.

The Knights own a 36 stroke lead after the first two rounds. Lincoln sits in second as they’re 42 strokes ahead of Roosevelt. Jefferson is in fourth place, followed by Washington.

INDIVIDUAL SCOREBOARD

Player, School, Round 2 Score, Total