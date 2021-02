SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Augustana senior Daniel Bishop broke the school record for tech falls Thursday night as the Vikings topped MSU Moorhead 33-6 inside the Elmen Center.

Bishop took the mat in the 197 pound bout tied for first in career tech falls with Todd Kendle (1985-89), each with 22 apiece. By the end of the bout, Bishop had logged 18 near fall points, a takedown, a reversal and a riding time point for a monster 23-4 victory.