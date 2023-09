SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys golf team has added onto their lead following the second round of the Sioux Falls All-City Boys Golf Meet.

The top six golfers in the All-City meet are from O’Gorman as they are just 11-over par through the first two rounds. They own a 59 stroke lead.

You can view scores through two rounds below:

TEAM SCOREBOARD

Pos. Team Over Par R1 R2 1 OGorman HS +11 297 282 579 2 Lincoln HS +70 325 313 638 3 Jefferson HS +97 338 327 665 4 Washington HS +145 363 350 713 5 Roosevelt HS +147 364 351 715

INDIVIDUAL THREE ROUND SCOREBOARD