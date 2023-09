SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys soccer team stayed unbeaten on the season, thanks to a narrow 2-1 win over Jefferson.

The game was scoreless through the first half, but the Knights changed that in half number two.

O’Gorman would score a pair of goals to make it 2-0. Jefferson cut the deficit in half late in the second half, but they couldn’t get any closer.

The Knights 2-1 win improved them to 5-0-1 on the year.

O’Gorman will host Harrisburg on Tuesday, September 12.