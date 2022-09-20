SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman Volleyball team improved to 6-0 on the season as the top-ranked Knights defeated No. 5 Jefferson in four sets Tuesday night.

Jefferson took early command of the opening set at one point building a 14-11 lead which forced O’Gorman to take a timeout. The Knights would respond by outscoring the Cavaliers 14-2 the rest of the way to take the opening set 25-16.

The Knights continued to roll in the second set, cruising to a 25-9 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Jefferson would respond in the third, winning the set 25-23, sending this match to a fourth set. While the fourth was competitive, O’Gorman would pick up the 25-20 victory to secure the 3-1 win.

Brogan Beck paced the Knights with 16 kills, while Bergen Reilly added 13 in the win.

Jefferson was led by the duo of Emory Brosnahan and Ella Kvernmo, who each tallied 11 in the loss.