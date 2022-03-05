SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – O’gorman was looking to get past 15 seed Huron. In the opening possession of the game, OG off to a nice start as David Alpers would catch downlow and then powered it home. The Knight strike first at home. Minutes later, O’Gorman starting to pull away. Gavin Muirhead catches corner and connects on the three ball. That would bucket put OG ahead 13-3.

Huron was trying to hang tough, Max Kranzler launched from deep and got it drop it from distance but the deficit was still double digits and they could not slow down the Knights on Saturday. John Costello had a nice move and got the scooping lay up to fall.

O’Gorman takes down Huron by a final of 79-51 advancing into the next round of the SoDak 16.