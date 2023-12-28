TEA, S.D. (KELO) — The O’Gorman boys basketball secured a 61-39 win over Tea Area Thursday afternoon.
The Knights used a 14-1 run in the first half to seize control of the game and led 43-15 at halftime.
O’Gorman improved to 3-2 on the season.
by: Ian Sacks
