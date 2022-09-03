SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – The O’Gorman Knights and Roosevelt Rough Riders would do battle in the 44th Dakota Bowl.

In the 1st Quarter, Bennett Dannenbring would sling it over for Peyton Hage who would make the catch picking up a first down in the process.

Moments later, the Knights would give it to Maverick Jones, he would bounce it then cut it back and just gets across the goal line for the touchdown. That score would put O’Gorman in front 42-7

But watch the effort here from Roosevelt’s Mason DeSchepper. It would take nearly 8 O’Gorman Knights to finally take him to the ground.

But the offensive rhythm was short lived. Hayden Groos with the INT and he was heading back the other way. This was his 3rd interception of the half.

The O’Gorman Knight run away from Roosevelt by a final of 62-27.