SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thursday in Sioux Falls the boys Class AA state championships were under way with the quarterfinal round in full swing.

In the third game of the evening the O’Gorman Knights would meet the Lincoln Patriots and it was a close contest early. O’Gorman led by 5 at the half but they would push their lead to 17 by the end of the third. They would go onto win by a final of 57-34 advancing into tomorrows semifinals where they will meet the Washington Warriors who defeated Jefferson in the 4th and final game of the night, 66-56.