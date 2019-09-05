O’Gorman, Brandon Valley prepare for Dakota Bowl XLI

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — O’Gorman opened the high school football season with a 56-20 win at Stevens. The Knights kick off the home portion of their schedule with Dakota Bowl XLI against Brandon Valley in a rematch of last November’s state semifinals.

O’Gorman senior Tate Wishard rushed for five touchdowns in the Knights’ season-opening win, while junior quarterback Teegan Schlimgen threw for nearly 200 yards and two scores.

“He made good decisions, threw the ball well, six different receivers completed passes in that game, so he did a great job of distributing the ball and making decisions on the field. That definitely kept our offense moving,” O’Gorman head coach Jayson Poppinga said.

Brandon Valley struggled offensively, rushing for negative three yards, in a 28-13 loss at Roosevelt, though head coach Chad Garrow was impressed with his defense.

“They played outstanding to me for an inexperienced unit, there were only four of those guys returning from last year, they played outstanding. If we would have had any amount of efficiency from our offense, I think it would have bode a lot better for our defense,” Brandon Valley head coach Chad Garrow said.

Brandon Valley beat O’Gorman twice last season, including a 29-15 win in the “11AAA” semifinals, and Knights’ head coach Jayson Poppinga believes Dakota Bowl XLI will be decided in the trenches.

“Whoever wins up front is going to win this game. The reason we’ve gotten beat the last two times is we’re unable to stop them running the football up the middle on us, and the reverse of it is, why we didn’t move the ball well is we couldn’t run between the tackles very well. Their defensive line is very athletic, very physical, and we’re definitely going to have to use that as an advantage and at least be able to get yards up the middle like we did last week,” Poppinga said.

The Lynx are looking to avoid an 0-2 start, and preparing for a much different style of play.

“Roosevelt is big and they’re really physical, and so they’re going to try and overpower you a lot of time, where O’Gorman will be quicker and try and plug up holes and do different things with their quickness,” Garrow said.

The Knights and Lynx cross paths Saturday night at Howard Wood Field. Kickoff is set for 7:00.