O’Gorman, Brandon Valley girls tie for State Track & Field Championship

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Class “AA” Girls State Track & Field Championships concluded Saturday in Sturgis. Lincoln entered the day with the lead in the team standings.

The race for the state title would come down to Brandon Valley and O’Gorman though, with the Lynx and Knights tying for the team state championship.

This was O’Gorman’s first ever team state championship, and just the second Class AA title for the Lynx after they won it 2018.

For individual results click here.

Final Team Standings

1. Brandon Valley (124)

1. O’Gorman (124)

3. Sioux Falls Lincoln (117)

4. Rapid City Stevens (71)

5. Brookings (45)

6. Sioux Falls Washington (38)

7. Yankton (37)

8. Watertown (33)

9. Rapid City Central (31)

10. Harrisburg (29)

10. Sioux Falls Roosevelt (29)

12. Spearfish (28)

13. Aberdeen Central (18)

14. Sturgis Brown (14)

15. Mitchell (2)

16. Pierre T.F. Riggs (1)

